Back to Normal? Clemson, Florida State expected to top ACC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The ACC has a distinctly old-school feel to it this spring with defending champion Clemson and rising powerhouse Florida State looking to dominate once more. The Tigers and Seminoles figure to be fighting for the top two spots that advance to the ACC’s championship game in the first year since the league eliminated the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions. Nothing that happened during the ACC’s spring practices did anything to change opinions that it’ll be Clemson and Florida State playing for the title next December. If one or both should stumble, North Carolina, Pitt and North Carolina State could jump up.

