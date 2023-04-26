Barcelona loses to Rayo, fails to increase league lead
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has lost Rayo Vallecano to miss a chance to increase its Spanish league lead. The 2-1 loss at Vallecas Stadium kept its gap to second-place Real Madrid at 11 points with seven matches remaining. It could have taken a huge step toward securing its first league title since 2019 if it had won a day after Madrid’s 4-2 loss at Girona. Barcelona’s lead remains comfortable at 11 points. Madrid is focused on the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.