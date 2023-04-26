Skip to Content
Bowman out at least 3 NASCAR races with fractured vertebra

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman will miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup races with a fractured vertebra he suffered in a sprint car crash. Hendrick Motorsports says Josh Berry will replace Bowman beginning this weekend at Dover International Speedway. Berry replaced Chase Elliott for five races while Elliott recovered from a broken leg. Bowman suffered a compression fracture in an accident Tuesday evening, which was his 30th birthday. He was competing in a sprint car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The event was part of a racing series created by his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson.

