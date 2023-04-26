Bumgarner released by D-Backs after clearing waivers

PHOENIX (AP) — Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner has been released by the Arizona Diamondbacks after clearing waivers. The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment on April 20, giving the team seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on waivers. Nobody claimed Bumgarner, so now he becomes a free agent. The 33-year-old allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

