Cardinals option top prospect Walker to minors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Promising St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker was optioned to Triple-A Memphis following a 7-for-35 slide in his last 10 games. Walker made his debut on opening day and opened the season with a record-tying 12-game hitting streak. He was hitting .353 through April 10 but his average has dropped to .274 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said the decision was made to get some of the team’s other outfielders additional opportunities while getting the 20-year-old Walker more experience in the minor leagues.

