Club vs country tension looms ahead of Women’s World Cup

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Club vs. country tensions are looming ahead of soccer’s Women’s World Cup in July. National teams have been urged not to summon players for training camps until the FIFA-mandated release date. The European Club Association cites its members’ concern about “the current widespread practice” by national federations to call up players early in breach of mandatory rest periods. FIFA rules require players in the 32 Women’s World Cup squads to report to national teams on July 10. That’s 10 days ahead of the month-long tournament starting in Australia and New Zealand.

