Drury, Ohtani lead Angels to 11-3 victory over skidding A’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Drury homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Shohei Ohtani hit a late two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ 11-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Drury, Matt Thaiss and Zach Neto had run-scoring doubles in the Angels’ five-run second inning against Oakland’s Luis Medina. The former Yankees prospect gave up seven earned runs and eight hits over five innings in his major league debut. Patrick Sandoval pitched seven innings for the win. Kevin Smith homered as the A’s became the fifth team in major league history to lose 20 games in April.

