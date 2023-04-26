Gallen’s scoreless streak at 28 innings, D-backs top Royals

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings and stretched his scoreless streak to 28 innings, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Kansas City Royals 2-0. The D-backs took two of three games from the Royals and finished 3-4 on their homestand. Gallen (4-1) had another stellar outing, giving up just four hits and walking none. The right-hander — who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season — hasn’t given up a run since April 4th against San Diego.

