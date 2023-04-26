German club Fortuna Duesseldorf plans free entry for fans

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Fortuna Duesseldorf is planning to let fans attend games for free. Duesseldorf has announced plans for its “Fortuna for all” scheme that will grant free entry to league games starting on a test basis for at least three as-yet undetermined matches next season. The club currently plays in the second division. Duesseldorf chief executive Alexander Jobst says “we’re opening soccer for everyone. We’re going a whole new way.” He says the scheme will apply to all fans. That includes season-ticket holders, regular or occasional visitors to the stadium “and it goes for away fans.”

