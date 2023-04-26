Grissom drives in go-ahead run as Braves rally past Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Vaughn Grissom had two hits, including a single to drive in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s four-run eighth inning, and the Braves rallied to overcome a strong start by Miami’s Sandy Alcantara and beat the Marlins 6-4. Dylan Floro blew a 4-2 lead in the eighth, which began with Matt Olson’s seventh homer. Grissom’s single to right field drove in Eddie Rosario, who tripled, for a 5-4 lead. Alcantara was sharp in his return after missing one start with right biceps tendinitis, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Jesús Sánchez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisaíl García homered for the Marlins.

