Guardians’ Bibee strikes out 8 vs Rockies, wins MLB debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee won his major league debut as the Cleveland Guardians avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. Bibee was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game, struck out eight and allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. He became the second Cleveland pitcher in four days to win his major league debut. Logan Allen won his debut Sunday against Miami. Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez made his first start since April 10 because of right forearm inflammation but was removed with two outs in the fourth with an injury. Josh Naylor homered for Cleveland.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.