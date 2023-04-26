Is growing Las Vegas big enough for 3 major pro teams?

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will become the smallest TV market in Major League Baseball if the Oakland Athletics relocate there. It will by far be the tiniest to be home to three major professional sports franchises. But Las Vegas is unlike probably any other market. The city doesn’t just rely on the local populace to pack its sports venues. It also draws heavily on the nearly 40 million tourists who visit annually. That doesn’t mean the A’s would be an automatic success at the turnstile, but the club and MLB see that visitor count as an enormous advantage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.