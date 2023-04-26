Is growing Las Vegas big enough for 3 major pro teams?
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas will become the smallest TV market in Major League Baseball if the Oakland Athletics relocate there. It will by far be the tiniest to be home to three major professional sports franchises. But Las Vegas is unlike probably any other market. The city doesn’t just rely on the local populace to pack its sports venues. It also draws heavily on the nearly 40 million tourists who visit annually. That doesn’t mean the A’s would be an automatic success at the turnstile, but the club and MLB see that visitor count as an enormous advantage.