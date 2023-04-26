Judge drives in 3, helps Yanks avoid sweep at Twins
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs and dodged an injury scare on his eventful 31st birthday, helping the New York Yankees avoid a sweep and beat the Minnesota Twins 12-6. Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo each had two run-doubles in a six-run fourth inning against Twins starter Kenta Maeda. The Yankees posted season highs with 14 hits and 12 runs. They totaled eight runs over their previous five games, losing four.