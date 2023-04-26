Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs 106-95 in Game 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Knicks controlled a series that was more one-sided than expected. New York won the opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dominated the Cavs twice at noisy Madison Square Garden and then returned to Cleveland to finish the job. Brunson ir attempt to acquire Donovan Mitchell fell apart and he landed in Cleveland. Mitchell Robinson added 18 rebounds for New York. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 to pace the Cavs, whose postseason inexperience showed throughout the series.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.