Madrid: Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour win; Raducanu withdraws

MADRID (AP) — The backhand of 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva fell inside the baseline for match point and she raised both hands and covered her face. She couldn’t stop smiling as she headed to the net. The 6-3, 6-4 upset of former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open was the first tour-level win for the Russian teenager. It came three days before here 16th birthday. It was the first time Andreeva was playing a top-50 opponent. Andreeva’s second-round opponent will be 13th-seeded Bia Haddad Maia of Brazil. Also Tuesday former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew because of a right hand injury.

