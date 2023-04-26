Man City looks like champions in waiting after Arsenal rout

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Premier League title is now Manchester City’s to lose after a 4-1 rout of Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s team looked like champions-in-waiting with a ruthless win over the team that has led the way for much of the season. Arsenal is still in front in the standings but by the time Erling Haaland completed the scoring in stoppage time the Londoners’ title challenge looked effectively over. City remains two points behind the league leaders. But with two games in hand it appears to be on course to be crowned champions for the third year in a row. Arsenal may struggle to recover from such a chastening loss.

