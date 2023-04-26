Mets lose 4 in row for 1st time in 2 years, Gore leads Nats

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets extended a losing streak to four for the first time since 2021 when MacKenzie Gore tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts and led the Washingon Nationals to a 4-1 victory. Gore gave up one run, four hits and two walks in six innings for the Nationals, who clinched their third series win against the Mets since the start of 2021. Washington was 13-25 against New York the last two seasons. New York has been outscored 21-9 during the skid, their longest since dropping five from Sept. 21-26, 2021.

