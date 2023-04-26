Springer hurts hand, Blue Jays finish sweep of White Sox 8-0
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping White Sox 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep. The loss Wednesday extends Chicago’s losing streak to seven. Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech. X-rays did not reveal a fracture. Bichette went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice. He hit a first-pitch homer off Jimmy Lambert in the seventh.