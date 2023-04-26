Springer hurts hand, Blue Jays finish sweep of White Sox 8-0

TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping White Sox 8-0 to complete a three-game sweep. The loss Wednesday extends Chicago’s losing streak to seven. Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech. X-rays did not reveal a fracture. Bichette went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice. He hit a first-pitch homer off Jimmy Lambert in the seventh.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.