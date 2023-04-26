Tatis, Cronenworth lead Padres past Cubs 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in three runs with a pair of singles, lifting the San Diego Padres to a 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. With runners at second and third in the seventh, Tatis hit Brandon Hughes’ 2-1 slider past diving Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom to score both and give the Padres a 4-3 lead. He knocked in an insurance run in the ninth with a line shot to center. Nick Martinez (2-1) pitched three scoreless innings for the win in his first relief appearance this season after four starts. Josh Hader worked around Yan Gomes’ double and a walk in the ninth for his ninth save. Hughes (0-1), the second of five Cubs relievers took the loss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.