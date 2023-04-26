Wild, Red Wings, Maple Leafs and Senators going to Sweden

The NHL is sending four teams to Sweden next season as part of its annual Global Series. The Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will each play two games among them in Stockholm in November. It’s one of two trips outside North America the league has planned for 2023. The Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are set to play two exhibition games in Melbourne, Australia, in September. The NHL is trying to significantly expand hockey interest Down Under while also cultivating and growing an already fervent fanbase in Scandinavia and across Europe.

