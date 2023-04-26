Wisconsin spends spring practice adapting to new offense

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Perhaps no scheme change across the country carries more intrigue than the one taking place at Wisconsin. A program that traditionally has prided itself on smashmouth football will have a different look with the arrival of Phil Longo. Longo is an Air Raid disciple who joined new coach Luke Fickell’s staff as offensive coordinator after spending the last four seasons in the same position at North Carolina. That’s led to questions regarding how long it will take Wisconsin to adapt and just how much this offense will depart from the Badgers’ usual formula.

