With 76ers awaiting, Hawks and Celtics prepare for Game 6
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young’s 30-foot 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the Hawks 119-117 Game 5 victory over the Celtics changed everything about the first-round playoff matchup. Boston’s series lead is now down to 3-2 and headed back to Atlanta. Though still on the verge of a second straight opening round exit, the Hawks have reason to be confident heading home because they will get back Dejounte Murray, who served a one-game suspension for bumping an official after the end of Game 4. The extension of the series is good news for the awaiting Philadelphia 76ers, who will have even more time to rest before the start of the second round.