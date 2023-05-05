Angels rally for 5-4 victory over Rangers in 10th inning
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zach Neto scored on Josh Sborz’s wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a four-run deficit to top the Texas Rangers 5-4 for their fifth straight win. Neto started the inning on second base as the automatic runner. After Will Smith intentionally walked Mike Trout, Neto advanced to third when Trout was forced out at second on Shohei Ohtani’s grounder. Sborz relieved Smith and his first-pitch slider got by catcher Jonah Heim to score Neto. Trout had two hits and drove in a run.