Arozarena homers, hit by 2 pitches as Rays beat Yankees 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning and then was hit by pitches in his next two plate appearances, leading to Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash being ejected as the MLB-best Rays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 in the first meeting this season between the AL East rivals. Arozarena homered to center field off Jhony Brito before the rookie right-hander plunked the outfielder on the elbow guard in the third. Yankees reliever Albert Abreu then hit Arozarena around belt high with a fifth-inning pitch. There was yelling between the dugouts, but no trouble on the field. The umpires issued a warning to both teams, however. That’s when Cash came out to argue and was tossed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.