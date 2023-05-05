A’s broadcaster apologizes after apparent racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has apologized after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A’s played the Kansas City Royals. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden. Kuiper seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized on the air without getting into specifics. The A’s later issued a statement, calling the language used by Kuiper “unacceptable” and saying the team would “address the situation.”

