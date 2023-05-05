Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks’ 3-1 win over Nationals

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Corbin Carroll homered in his return to the lineup and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-1. Kelly gave up a solo homer to Luis García in the first, but also had three strikeouts in the inning. He allowed a run on four hits and walked one in his second straight solid start. Carroll homered off Josiah Gray in his first start since crashing into the wall against Colorado last Sunday. Andrew Chafin worked a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save in six chances to complete the combined four-hitter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.