Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks’ 3-1 win over Nationals
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Corbin Carroll homered in his return to the lineup and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-1. Kelly gave up a solo homer to Luis García in the first, but also had three strikeouts in the inning. He allowed a run on four hits and walked one in his second straight solid start. Carroll homered off Josiah Gray in his first start since crashing into the wall against Colorado last Sunday. Andrew Chafin worked a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save in six chances to complete the combined four-hitter.