Luis Robert Jr. homers as White Sox beat Reds 5-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. and Elvis Andrus homered, helping Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4. Andrus erased a 3-0 deficit with a three-run shot in the fifth. Robert put the White Sox ahead to stay with a two-run drive against Hunter Greene in the sixth. Lynn was charged with four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked none in his first win since Oct. 2. Robert finished with three hits in Chicago’s fourth win in five games. Jonathan India hit a solo homer for Cincinnati.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.