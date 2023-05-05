Sale fans 10 as Red Sox top Phillies for 7th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Sale struck out 10 in six innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 for their seventh consecutive victory. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the first inning when a spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball. Boston rookie Masataka Yoshida extended his hitting streak to 15 games. Kiké Hernández and Enmanuel Valdez each had two hits and drove in a run. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was saluted with a 25-second standing ovation prior to his first at-bat. It was the slugger’s first game in Philadelphia since he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

