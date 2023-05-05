Santander grand slam among 2 homers, Orioles beat Braves 9-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Anthony Santander homered from both sides of the plate, including his first career grand slam, and the Baltimore Orioles won for the 14th time in 17 games, 9-4 over the Atlanta Braves. Dean Kremer worked six strong innings for the Orioles, who became the first team this season to go deep against Braves ace Max Fried. Santander and Cedric Mullins both hit solo homers off Fried. Then, batting lefty in the seventh against Joe Jimenez, Santander cleared the bases with a drive that turned what had been a tight game into a rout.

