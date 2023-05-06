A’s beat Royals 5-4, win back-to-back for 1st time
By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics won consecutive games for the first time this season as Ryan Noda had a triple and double, reaching base four times in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. The teams are tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 8-26. Ken Waldichuk allowed four runs, six hits and six walks in five innings and Zach Jackson got his first save this season. Brady Singer (2-4) gave up five runs and six hits in four innings.