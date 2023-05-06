Bader drives in 2 in 3-run 8th, Yankees beat Rays 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — Harrison Bader flared a two-run single during a three-run eighth inning, and the New York Yankees rallied from a two-run deficit to beat the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Tampa Bay lost for the first time this year in a game in which the Rays scored first. The Rays dropped to 18-3 at Tropicana Field. A day after hitting a three-run homer, Bader singled as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and put the Yankees ahead 3-2 on his 179-foot, 64.2 mph hit off Kevin Kelly.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.