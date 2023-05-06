Canelo beats Ryder by unanimous decision in return to Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Canelo Alvarez returned home and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50.000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011. Alvarez bloodied the British challenger’s nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2. Ryder had his four-bout winning streak stopped and is 32-6. It was Canelo´s first fight since he had surgery on his left wrist last March. Before the fight, he said the injury slowed him down in his previous four fights, including his loss to Dmitry Bivol a year ago.

