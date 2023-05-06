Cardinals to use Contreras as primary DH for next few weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Signed as Yadier Molina’s replacement, Willson Contreras won’t be spending much time behind the plate during the next few weeks. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Contreras will be primarily a designated hitter and Andrew Knizner will get most of the time at catcher. St. Louis is on an eight-game losing streak, its longest in 16 years and is a National League-worst 10-24, the Cardinals’ first time 14 games under .500 since ending the 1997 season at 73-89. Contreras agreed to an $87.5 million, five-year contract during the offseason.

