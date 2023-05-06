David, UCLA top Hawaii, win 20th NCAA men’s volleyball title

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Ido David had a season-high 23 kills to help top-seeded UCLA beat two-time defending national champion Hawaii 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 to win the 20th NCAA men’s volleyball championship in program history — and the first since 2006. Alex Knight tied his career highs with 15 kills and 18.5 points for UCLA. J.R. Norris IV added eight kills on .727 hitting and a match-high five aces for the Bruins. Hawai‘i (29-3), which had its seven-game win streak in the NCAA Tournament snapped, set the program’s single-season wins record. Dimitrios Mouchlias, who had a career-high 25 kills in the semifinals against Penn State, had 18 kills for the Rainbow Warriors. Jakob Thelle, the AVCA player of the year, had 50 assists, nine digs, three blocks and two service aces.

