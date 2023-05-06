Eovaldi throws 8 scoreless innings, Rangers beat Angels 10-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi threw eight scoreless innings and the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 10-1 on Saturday night. Eovaldi followed up a complete game shutout against the New York Yankees last Saturday by taking his scoreless streak to 20 innings. He allowed five hits and two walks, helping the Rangers snap a four-game road losing streak. Reid Detmers allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings, and the Angels had their five-game winning streak broken.

