Gazdag, Blake guide Union to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick and Andre Blake made it stand up as the Philadelphia Union edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0. Gazdag’s fourth goal of the season gave Philadelphia (4-4-2) the lead for good in the 31st minute. Blake finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet. The Union improve to 7-0-3 in their last 10 match-ups with the Red Bulls (1-4-6), including the playoffs. New York entered play with nine points through its first 10 matches — equaling the club low set by the 2009 squad, which was the last Red Bulls team to fail to make the playoffs.

