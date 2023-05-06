Gomber, Tovar lead Rockies to 5-2 win over slumping Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Touted rookie Ezequiel Tovar had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Austin Gomber won his third straight outing after a terrible start to the season as the Colorado Rockies beat the slumping New York Mets 5-2. Elias Díaz had a pair of two-out RBI singles, boosting his batting average to .452 with runners in scoring position, and the last-place Rockies won for the fifth time in six games. Tylor Megill got into trouble with three walks in 4 2/3 innings during another shaky performance by a Mets starter. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor each had an RBI groundout, but the Mets have mustered only four runs over the past four games. New York has lost 10 of 13 since winning eight of nine.

