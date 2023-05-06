Harper hits first HR, but Phillies lose 6th straight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper homered for the first time this season in the fifth inning, but Philadelphia lost its sixth straight game, 7-4 to the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old Harper, batting as the designated hitter, was playing in his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last Nov. 23. Rafael Devers had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Red Sox to their eighth consecutive victory for their longest winning streak since July 2021. The Red Sox entered leading the majors in hits and doubles. Boston finished with 10 hits, upping their total to 331, and four doubles, giving them 79. Their winning streak is the longest since July 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.