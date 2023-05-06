Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:20 PM

Jockey Castellano ends Derby drought with Mage on 16th try

KTVZ

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano finally won the Kentucky Derby aboard Mage. It took navigating traffic through the final turn before he broke clear and chased down Two Phil’s to win by a length. The Venezuelan rider entered the Hall of Fame in 2017 after guiding Cloud Computing to a Preakness win but lacked a win in horse racing’s premier event. Mage paid $32.42 at 15-1 odds and gave Castellano a signature win.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content