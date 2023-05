ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Pillar hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the eighth inning to rally the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the red-hot Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. Pillar’s shot came off Danny Coulombe (1-1) and scored Austin Riley, who opened the eighth with a single. A.J. Minter (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth and closer Raisel Iglesias got the save in his first appearance of the season.

