Kwan’s first homer powers Guardians to 4-3 win over Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan connected for his first home run since last season to snap a seventh-inning tie, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Kwan muscled a 2-1 pitch from Jorge Alcala over the wall in center field for his first homer since Sept. 25. The surprising, 402-foot drive from their left fielder was just what the Guardians needed with their offense scuffling. It was only Cleveland’s 18th homer this season — and first since April 29. Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Carlos Correa added a solo shot for the AL Central-leading Twins, who have homered in a team record 18 straight games. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected for arguing in the fourth.

