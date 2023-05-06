LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall. LeBron James’ oldest son abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before a Lakers playoff game. The 18-year-old James was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, but he was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading into the summer. The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.