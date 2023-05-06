Martínez propels Inter Miami to 2-1 win over Atlanta United

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his first two goals of the season to spark Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. Neither team scored until Martínez delivered on a penalty kick to give Inter Miami (4-6-0) the lead in the 59th minute. Martínez extended Inter Miami’s lead to 2-0 for when he took passes from DeAndre Yedlin and Christopher McVey and scored in the 75th minute. Atlanta United (5-3-3) avoided a shutout when defender Andrew Gutman scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Brooks Lennon had an assist on Gutman’s first goal of the season.

