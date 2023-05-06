Real Madrid overcomes Osasuna to win Copa del Rey

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Rodrygo has scored twice to lead Real Madrid to its first Copa del Rey title in nearly a decade after a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the final. Rodrygo was set up by fellow Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior to give Madrid the lead just two minutes after kickoff at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. Osasuna’s Lucas Torró equalized in the 58th, but Rodrygo put Madrid back ahead for good in the 70th. Madrid will host Manchester City on Tuesday in the opening match of their Champions League semifinal. It was Madrid’s 20th Copa del Rey title and its first since 2014.

