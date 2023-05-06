Sterling win at UFC 288 may send Cejudo back to retirement

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Aljamain Sterling survived a late takedown that sent a packed Prudential Center crowd into a frenzy as he held on to his 135-pound championship with a split decision victory against Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288. Sterling won 48-47, 48-47 on two scorecards and Cejudo won 48-47 on the other. The 33-year-old Sterling won his ninth straight fight and spoiled Cejudo’s comeback after a three-year retirement.

