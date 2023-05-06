Taylor’s 2-run HR lifts May, Dodgers to 2-1 win over Padres
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run and Dustin May kept San Diego in check for six scoreless innings as the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Padres 2-1 for their seventh win in eight games. The Dodgers rebounded from a 5-2 loss Friday night in the teams’ first meeting since the Padres eliminated the Dodgers in four games in the NL Division Series. Padres lefty Blake Snell had retired the first 11 batters before walking Will Smith and then allowing Taylor’s homer to the balcony on the second level of the brick warehouse in the left field corner.