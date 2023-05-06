U.S. earns final semifinal spot in International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lexi Thompson made back-to-back birdies on the back nine and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA’s International Crown team match-play event. The U.S. clinched the semifinal berth late in the round when China lost its second match to England but got a half-point anyway when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark. Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 up and will play Pool B runner-up Australia in the semifinals on Sunday. The U.S. will take on Thailand in the other semifinal.

