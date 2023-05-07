Skip to Content
Alcaraz beats lucky loser Struff to retain Madrid Open title

By TALES AZZONI
MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has successfully defended his Madrid Open title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff to move closer to recovering his world No. 1 ranking. The 20-year-old Spaniard will be back at the top of the rankings going into the French Open if he plays at least one match at the upcoming Italian Open. He converted on his first match point after a hard-fought battle against Struff to secure his fourth title of the year and 10th of his impressive young career.

