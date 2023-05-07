Analysis: Wemby’s farewell tour will be a French celebration

Victor Wembanyama’s first basket on Sunday night looked so easy. He deflected a pass, ran it down, dribbled twice and dunked the ball with his left hand. And 15,000 people roared. He’s called a generational talent, though really, there’s never been one in France quite like Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3, 19-year-old, soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is on his farewell tour of his homeland, playing his final pro games there before he comes to North America and accepts the challenge of trying to truly become the game’s next superstar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.