Arsenal wins, Man U loses to leave plenty to play for in EPL
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
A display of character and resilience from Arsenal has ensured there’s plenty of life left in the Premier League title race. The fight to finish in the Champions League qualification positions is also far from over after David De Gea’s latest mistake in another away loss for Manchester United. Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 away to trim the gap to league leader Manchester City to one point. City has four games left compared to Arsenal’s three. United lost 1-0 at West Ham to stay in fourth place behind Newcastle and one point above fifth-place Liverpool.